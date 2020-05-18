Europe's vineyards move further north

So, what do you know, I am getting a local vineyard, here in Uppsala, Sweden. Well, actually, it is 13 km (8 miles) away in a straight line, but that is a lot closer than Blaxsta Gård vineyard, which is 110 km (70 miles) south of me.
The importance of this, for people other than myself, is that Blaxsta Gård is currently one of the most northerly commercial vineyards in Europe (see my post Climate change and the most northerly vineyards in Europe). In that previous post, I noted that Finland’s most northerly vineyard does not make commercial wine from grapes, whereas Norway’s does do so. Now, Sweden has a vineyard at that same same latitude, almost 60° N, that intends to release commercial wines (ie. not made from other fruits).
This news was reported last week in my local newspaper, Upsala Nya Tidning, from which the following text is translated — the original report is no longer online. It was then summarized in various other national media, whose (Swedish) reports are mostly still online.
Starting a winery in Ärna
Is it possible to grow grapes in Uppsala?
“Yes”, says Länna Bruk Beverages, which, together with entrepreneur Asterios Ziakoulis, is currently planting 1,250 vines at Ärna.
In the past, Länna Bruk Beverages has made itself known for its wine production at the Länna Bruk facility, where they use imported grapes from their own farm in Greece. Now they are expanding the business with locally grown grapes, and thus become the first commercial grape-grower in Uppsala.
“It feels really exciting using local produce. We will be the first vineyard in Uppland”, says Victor Rydén, who is one of five founders of the company.
What reactions have you had?
“We haven't trumpeted this yet, so it’s mostly those closest who know about it. But we hope that it will be appreciated, especially in times like these when many demand locally produced products.”
The area, which has been named Asterio’s Vineyard, is located just after the Garrison in Ärna, and is about half a hectare.
“We started preparing the soil in April, and got the vines home a month ago, which we have now started planting. The varieties we will grow are Solaris (white grape) and Rondo (red grape). Initially, there will be 1,000 vines of Solaris and 250 of Rondo”, says Victor Rydén.
Why did you choose this particular place?
“We think it fits well, as it is a sunny position, and is a little protected with a forest area around. It forms a kind of microclimate that we think is suitable for viticulture.”
What types of wines are you planning to produce?
“We haven't really decided yet, but sparkling wine feels exciting, I must say.”
The plan is for the first wines to be available for sale at Systembolaget [the national liquor chain] and restaurants in four to five years.
“Now, the focus is on doing good preliminary work, so that the rows establish themselves properly, and to create good conditions that will produce results later on. If this goes well, we may plant more vines in the vineyard in the future.”
Comments
The vineyard is not particularly romantic. It is next to a main road, with constant traffic, and with a car-trailer warehouse facility next door and a military airfield across the road. The vines are at the base of a small west-facing hill, where a patch of forest has been cleared, and the land partially leveled, including removal of the glacial rocks. If the cold turns out to be a problem, they may have been better off moving further up the hill, so that the cold air can drain away, reducing the risks of frosts in early spring.
